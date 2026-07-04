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caterpillars and caterpillar poo by anniesue
Photo 1251

caterpillars and caterpillar poo

I think I must have been intending to pick the (or some) redcurrants - and when I got to the fruit-cage I found some of the foliage stripped. Anyway, I picked all the fruit, hastily.

These are the same caterpillars on the non-fruiting currant they had a go at earlier, until I sprayed them.

Sprayed these and the fruiting bush later.

PS I may have intended to seek ripe gooseberries, as I had redcurrants and the last of the frozen damsons already for my compote.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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