caterpillars and caterpillar poo

I think I must have been intending to pick the (or some) redcurrants - and when I got to the fruit-cage I found some of the foliage stripped. Anyway, I picked all the fruit, hastily.



These are the same caterpillars on the non-fruiting currant they had a go at earlier, until I sprayed them.



Sprayed these and the fruiting bush later.



PS I may have intended to seek ripe gooseberries, as I had redcurrants and the last of the frozen damsons already for my compote.

