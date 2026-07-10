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Previous
Photo 1254
20
the farmer has probably been up for hours, turning the hay - they work hard
But I also suspect they are responsible for the new massive concrete 'bollards' creating a width restriction each side of the weak bridge.
I saw them looking like they were going to go over it with loaded silage trailers, which would have been way over the permitted safe weight. I didn't report them - but I suspect someone else did.
6' 6" seems very narrow! Crept though.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
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@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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10th July 2026 5:59am
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bkb in the city
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Greart rural scene
July 10th, 2026
Lesley
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Lovely scene
July 10th, 2026
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