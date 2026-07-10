20

the farmer has probably been up for hours, turning the hay - they work hard



But I also suspect they are responsible for the new massive concrete 'bollards' creating a width restriction each side of the weak bridge.



I saw them looking like they were going to go over it with loaded silage trailers, which would have been way over the permitted safe weight. I didn't report them - but I suspect someone else did.



6' 6" seems very narrow! Crept though.