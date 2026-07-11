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Previous
Photo 1255
false strawberry
I didn't know these existed until last week, when a thing about wild foods came into my FB feed.
And then I see it at Holehird.
Chances are I've seen it before - but not realised anything about it.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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11th July 2026 1:34pm
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