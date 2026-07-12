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ixia by anniesue
Photo 1256

ixia

I haven't had these before

They came in a mixed set, which I have planted in small troughs and they probably haven't got enough nutrition.

Might see if I can top-dress tomorrow.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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