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Previous
Photo 1257
I made him a teeny-tiny flag
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
14th July 2026 9:24am
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flag
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france
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french
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colleague
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bastille day
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marseillaise
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What fun for 14 juillet! 🇫🇷
July 14th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
I like it that I have nice little ideas that just spring from nowhere! :-)
July 14th, 2026
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