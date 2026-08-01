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my posy by anniesue
Photo 1266

my posy

Just looking at this, I realised that I could spin the posy to make my abstract tomorrow!

cornflowers, godetia, cosmos, corn cockle, a small blue thing, zinnias, "Californian/Icelandic poppies", a yellow daisy, strawflowers
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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