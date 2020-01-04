Sign up
9 / 365
Herdwick colours #3
a quite old one!
Apart from their smiley faces, you can also tell Herdwicks by their very stocky legs
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6411
photos
59
followers
22
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
4th January 2020 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
ewe
,
herdwick
,
quite old
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
November 20th, 2024
narayani
ace
This one is cute
November 20th, 2024
