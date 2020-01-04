Previous
Herdwick colours #3 by anniesue
Herdwick colours #3

a quite old one!

Apart from their smiley faces, you can also tell Herdwicks by their very stocky legs
4th January 2020

Annie-Sue

Annie-Sue
@bjywamer
November 20th, 2024  
narayani
This one is cute
November 20th, 2024  
