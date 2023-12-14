Previous
this could be an exercise by anniesue
169 / 365

this could be an exercise

see where the depth of field is - if I wasn't doing this at work, I could work on bringing more of it into focus - or moving the focus back or forward
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise