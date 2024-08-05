Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
there was a lovely flower box where I parked
the raindrops looked like Baily's Beads
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
5th August 2024 5:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rain
,
drops
,
nasturtium
Lesley
ace
Love how those droplets have arranged themselves around the edge of the leaves
August 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the droplets of water they look like diamonds.
August 5th, 2024
