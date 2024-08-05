Previous
there was a lovely flower box where I parked by anniesue
215 / 365

there was a lovely flower box where I parked

the raindrops looked like Baily's Beads
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Love how those droplets have arranged themselves around the edge of the leaves
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the droplets of water they look like diamonds.
August 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise