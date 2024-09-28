Sign up
Previous
216 / 365
torchlight dragon
screengrab and edit
Should have gone to Kendal Torchlight carnival and procession - the themes were Fire, Air, Earth and Water. And for "Fire" they had a dragon there!
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
dragon
,
lantern
,
carnival
,
torchlight
,
kendal
,
yoftd
Lesley
ace
I’m guessing this is an annual event?
October 16th, 2024
