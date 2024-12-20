Previous
a find! by anniesue
222 / 365

a find!

but a couple of years too late

Couldn't have looked for it during the Year of the Rabbit - as I didn't remember I had it!

Doing a bit more clearing - specific rather than general - people will be here soon - and they'll want floors to walk on, places to sit - and beds to sleep in!
