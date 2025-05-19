Previous
third pleasure! by anniesue
229 / 365

third pleasure!

as we were promised rain today - then threatened with thunder - I took my light mac with me - and put it on (for the wind) at the Orrest Head viewpoint.

And who should be in the pocket?!

I have not noted "rain" since Good Friday 18th April. Blue snake last features at Sizergh on 21st: termed 'damp'.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact