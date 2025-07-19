Previous
it was apparently Mandala Day yesterday by anniesue
232 / 365

it was apparently Mandala Day yesterday

better late than never!

So, as none of the yarn is actually important, I didn't bother chasing all the colours back - just teased them out until it got too tight, then snipped them off.

The other picture is what I was left with is what I achieved!

All sorts of fibres - including proper metal, silky cotton, fatter cotton, "wool", 'mohair', textured
