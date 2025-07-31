Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
AND I've got ...
my first verbena bonariensis [check sp.]
- I was given one before, but it died before I could get it from the pot to the garden!
- NB I've spelled it like that before - and so has Phil Howcroft - but that's not very many instances!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7563
photos
65
followers
24
following
63% complete
View this month »
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Tags
flower
,
flowering
,
verbena
,
bonariensis
