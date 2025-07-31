Previous
AND I've got ... by anniesue
233 / 365

AND I've got ...

my first verbena bonariensis [check sp.]

- I was given one before, but it died before I could get it from the pot to the garden!

- NB I've spelled it like that before - and so has Phil Howcroft - but that's not very many instances!
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact