Previous
235 / 365
A slice of life
Had earmarked this for abstract
But it's a bit obvious.
I haven't got in close enough to just make it lines and shapes and colours.
FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE CONFUSED I have changed it subsequently for a cropped version
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Tags
life
,
ring
,
rope
,
abstractaug2025
narayani
ace
It’s got great potential
August 10th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I've changed it now - what do you think?
August 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nicely done
August 10th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@whippy
thank you :-)
August 10th, 2025
