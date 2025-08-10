Previous
A slice of life by anniesue
235 / 365

A slice of life

Had earmarked this for abstract
But it's a bit obvious.

I haven't got in close enough to just make it lines and shapes and colours.

FOR PEOPLE WHO ARE CONFUSED I have changed it subsequently for a cropped version
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
It’s got great potential
August 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I've changed it now - what do you think?
August 10th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Nicely done
August 10th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@whippy thank you :-)
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact