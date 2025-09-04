Sign up
236 / 365
Finally I deduced it's about the upper left quadrant.
The feature marigold in this pot got swamped out, but with three buds it might be making a late comeback!
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7647
photos
66
followers
25
following
64% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
4th September 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geranium
,
cauldron
,
petunia
,
lobelia
,
marifold
