second week by anniesue
239 / 365

second week

as opposed to higher altitude farms, here in the relative lowlands, the rams have been with the ewes for 2 weeks now.
First week his chest has yellow on it - this week it is red.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
65% complete

