Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
239 / 365
second week
as opposed to higher altitude farms, here in the relative lowlands, the rams have been with the ewes for 2 weeks now.
First week his chest has yellow on it - this week it is red.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7853
photos
65
followers
24
following
65% complete
View this month »
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Latest from all albums
612
1122
1242
726
740
239
1539
1123
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Bunny 2023-2024
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
29th October 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
wall
,
sheep
,
ewe
,
tup
,
raddle
,
rough fell
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close