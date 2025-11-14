Previous
Dublin is having a little lie down by anniesue
Dublin is having a little lie down

I'm not sure that I remember him being blown over before.

Perhaps he's been protected by more pots before.

If he was a tree I would say it's because e's used to wind from our prevailing direction, so can't cope with wind from the "wrong direction". This was why Storm Arwen did for usso badly.
Annie-Sue

Quick! Right him up, sheep die when they fall over (apparently!)
