240 / 365
Dublin is having a little lie down
I'm not sure that I remember him being blown over before.
Perhaps he's been protected by more pots before.
If he was a tree I would say it's because e's used to wind from our prevailing direction, so can't cope with wind from the "wrong direction". This was why Storm Arwen did for usso badly.
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7913
photos
65
followers
22
following
Tags
sheep
,
dublin
,
storm catriona
JackieR
ace
Quick! Right him up, sheep die when they fall over (apparently!)
November 14th, 2025
