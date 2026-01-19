Previous
snowdrop by anniesue
243 / 365

snowdrop

this was by itself - and there were small clumps - and what will be a rug, rather than a carpet - but I may have to go up to Allan Bank

And now I've just remembered the woods off / above Red Bank, Grasmere.
19th January 2026 19th Jan 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
JackieR ace
Beautiful droplets
January 19th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond :-) there was damp in the air
January 19th, 2026  
