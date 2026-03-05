Sign up
Previous
249 / 365
grubby little beastie
but at least he has option to roll and get filthy if he wants to - all the others were rugged up.
I never know quite why they are rugged up: sometimes it's against cold or rain - but with the lighter rugs it could be for sun - or just bit of chilliness/wind - or flies?
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
8545
photos
66
followers
24
following
68% complete
View this month »
