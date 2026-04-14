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I should have been expecting mixed by anniesue
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I should have been expecting mixed

found the packet.
I got seven flowers out of eight bubs, but none of the pale ones.
Will buy again next year - but more!
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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