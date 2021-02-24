Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
16 / 365
more cows than you could twang a ruler at
literally had to see this photo on screen before I remembered my ruler - and I know there will be more cows around that I haven't remembered yet.
I'm sure these are tete-a-tete, but as you can see, as indoors bulbs, they grow exponentially
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
3337
photos
61
followers
30
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Latest from all albums
407
556
639
408
670
15
409
16
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th February 2021 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pot
,
cow
,
numbers
,
saucer
,
measurements
,
ruler
,
narcissus
,
rule
,
tete-a-tete
,
yoto
JackieR
ace
Cows rule, ok!!
February 24th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
for the moment!
February 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close