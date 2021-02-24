Previous
more cows than you could twang a ruler at by anniesue
16 / 365

more cows than you could twang a ruler at

literally had to see this photo on screen before I remembered my ruler - and I know there will be more cows around that I haven't remembered yet.

I'm sure these are tete-a-tete, but as you can see, as indoors bulbs, they grow exponentially
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
Cows rule, ok!!
February 24th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond for the moment!
February 24th, 2021  
