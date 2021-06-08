Previous
Next
learning a new ox by anniesue
118 / 365

learning a new ox

the one on the left is the second try at new version "a" - it's a 23 min video and the head is very complex. The one on the right - new version "b" is a brisk 4 min+ video. CLEARLY haven't got it right yet - but hope springs!
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise