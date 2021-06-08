Sign up
learning a new ox
the one on the left is the second try at new version "a" - it's a 23 min video and the head is very complex. The one on the right - new version "b" is a brisk 4 min+ video. CLEARLY haven't got it right yet - but hope springs!
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
paper
origami
ox
yoto
