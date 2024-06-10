Sign up
361 / 365
buttercup meadow
strangely, buttercups can be poisonous for cows unless the hay is dried properly. If they are grazing a field with buttercups in, they will usually eat around them.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
10th June 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttercups
