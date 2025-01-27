Previous
Kept on by anniesue
After the winter evening lights event. I felt smiley when I first saw them in the distance, through the trees from which they were made.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Beverley ace
Someone is rather talented … I love these!
January 27th, 2025  
