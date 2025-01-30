Previous
reeds (eaten) by anniesue
reeds (eaten)

these were one of the reasons I went up the hill

|| I am going to make a St Brigid's Cross tomorrow.

|| I haven't made one before.

|| I imagine it will all go swimmingly.

|| Fortunately there were some I was able to harvest.
Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
II Looked up the cross
II why now??
II of course it will
II that was lucky!!
January 31st, 2025  
