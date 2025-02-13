Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 372
I think this counts!
Haven't black and whited it yet.
Am moving things in cupboards, to "consider" them.
No idea why these pieces aren't in special paper with the other parts of the set.
Still, a lucky find for me!
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6738
photos
65
followers
30
following
101% complete
View this month »
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Latest from all albums
605
1115
41
1341
372
42
961
1342
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
13th February 2025 8:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
b
,
monogram
,
milk jug
,
tarnished
,
quite black in fact
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close