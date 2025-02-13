Previous
I think this counts! by anniesue
Photo 372

I think this counts!

Haven't black and whited it yet.

Am moving things in cupboards, to "consider" them.

No idea why these pieces aren't in special paper with the other parts of the set.

Still, a lucky find for me!
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact