Previous
Photo 374
I didn't go for the view
but it was Ok, I suppose ;-)
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
26th February 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
fells
,
coniston
,
brantwood
,
coniston water
Casablanca
ace
LOL!!! Such a fabulous moment of light on the fells. We have stayed just up from here a few times at Bank Ground Farm. Gorgeous spot.
February 26th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
three minutes earlier in the other room, there was not a hint of this to come!
Very nice stat! One day I'll stop at the Swallows and Amazons Café :-)
February 26th, 2025
