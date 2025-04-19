Previous
new cows for old by anniesue
Photo 377

new cows for old

except the "for old" bit ...

I didn't have to give anyone up to get this! :-)

So that's Daisy found - and now new Gallie - to go along with all the others.

I had my exit-plan after I've done all 12 zodiac years - might need to add another year where I do an animal a month - and at the end of the month, find everyone a good home.
Barb ace
Daisy is cute! 🙂
April 19th, 2025  
