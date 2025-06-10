Sign up
Photo 383
caught in the leaves
strawberry moon
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
2
2
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
COOLPIX L840
10th June 2025 10:34pm
Tags
moon
strawberry
narayani
ace
It’s not pink over here! 😢
June 11th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
this is why I object to the creeping in of American Indian descriptions for moons - because they don't work Over Here ... and ours don't work Down Under!!
June 11th, 2025
