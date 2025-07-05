Previous
England's green and pleasant land by anniesue
England's green and pleasant land

too many again, sorry!
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Lesley ace
Don’t be sorry. This is lovely, and surprising considering the lack of rain!
July 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 but you know the Lake District! We have not had "lack" of rain! I can't work in millimetres - but I think we had almost an inch and a half of rain yesterday.
July 6th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful view
July 6th, 2025  
