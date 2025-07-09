Previous
literally (23.03hrs) just looked up by anniesue
Photo 388

literally (23.03hrs) just looked up

and there was this moon!

AI says it will be full tomorrow - and erroneously (for Cumbria, which I asked about) says it will be the Buck Moon - which (of course) it will not
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria
106% complete

narayani ace
It was looking pretty full over here last night too
July 9th, 2025  
