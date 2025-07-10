Previous
It's at it again! by anniesue
It's at it again!

First saw it at 22.52hrs BST

Tried various options to achieve its orangeness, which it was gradually losing for a pinky tinge as it rose higher.

Settled for this, with the orange around it.
23.02hrs

British name = Raspberry Moon, after last month's Strawberry Moon :-) [[although Wimbledon is synonymous with Strawberries]]
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

