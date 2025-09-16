Previous
no mo's have been harmed in the creation of this yarn by anniesue
Photo 394

no mo's have been harmed in the creation of this yarn

looks like Mohair - isn't
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 5
  • Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
  • SM-A047F
  • 16th September 2025 3:28pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • yarn
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact