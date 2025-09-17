Sign up
Previous
Photo 395
driven by impulse
or, more accurately, failure to think ahead/plan
I knew I was going to Sizergh - and knew I didn't want my flask and biscuits there - nor at Ashes Lane - but the view of the flooded Lyth Valley from Helsington church did not occur to me.
Thus I only had my phone.
This the the first photo - before I got out of the car and walked - let's see what the quality of the others will be.
Sorry if all my posts are complaining.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7693
photos
66
followers
25
following
108% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
17th September 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
valley
,
floods
,
lyth
,
helsington
narayani
ace
That doesn’t look a safe place to stop and take a photo!
September 17th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice road image
September 17th, 2025
