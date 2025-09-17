driven by impulse

or, more accurately, failure to think ahead/plan



I knew I was going to Sizergh - and knew I didn't want my flask and biscuits there - nor at Ashes Lane - but the view of the flooded Lyth Valley from Helsington church did not occur to me.



Thus I only had my phone.



This the the first photo - before I got out of the car and walked - let's see what the quality of the others will be.



Sorry if all my posts are complaining.