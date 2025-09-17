Previous
driven by impulse by anniesue
driven by impulse

or, more accurately, failure to think ahead/plan

I knew I was going to Sizergh - and knew I didn't want my flask and biscuits there - nor at Ashes Lane - but the view of the flooded Lyth Valley from Helsington church did not occur to me.

Thus I only had my phone.

This the the first photo - before I got out of the car and walked - let's see what the quality of the others will be.

Sorry if all my posts are complaining.
Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
That doesn’t look a safe place to stop and take a photo!
September 17th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice road image
September 17th, 2025  
