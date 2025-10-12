Previous
Throwaway shot by anniesue
Throwaway shot

Feel very lucky.
Had planned a day out in Hawes.
Glorious weather.
And now I'm on the way back home I realise it may have been foggy here all day.
And I can see that some of you have suffered fog too!
bkb in the city ace
Looks beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
