Throwaway shot
Feel very lucky.
Had planned a day out in Hawes.
Glorious weather.
And now I'm on the way back home I realise it may have been foggy here all day.
And I can see that some of you have suffered fog too!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
SM-A047F
SM-A047F
Taken
12th October 2025 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
sun
,
t-shirt weather
bkb in the city
Looks beautiful
October 12th, 2025
