Previous
Photo 400
people on the hill
but also I accidentally caught a gust of leaves blown into the air
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7807
photos
66
followers
24
following
109% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th October 2025 10:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
hill
,
people
,
path
,
cows
,
blown
narayani
ace
And cows, and wall!
October 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I forgot the wall :-)
October 19th, 2025
narayani
ace
@anniesue
how could you?!
October 19th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
the leaves got in the way???
October 19th, 2025
