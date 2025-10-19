Previous
people on the hill by anniesue
Photo 400

people on the hill

but also I accidentally caught a gust of leaves blown into the air
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
narayani ace
And cows, and wall!
October 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I forgot the wall :-)
October 19th, 2025  
narayani ace
@anniesue how could you?!
October 19th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani the leaves got in the way???
October 19th, 2025  
