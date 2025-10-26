Sign up
Previous
Photo 401
I didn't know if the bull was out with the cows on the hill
he was
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
26th October 2025 8:54am
Tags
bull
wall
Desi
Sure looks like it ... unless they are all bulls on the left side of the wall?
October 27th, 2025
