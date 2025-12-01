Previous
the running of the deer by anniesue
Photo 404

the running of the deer

went to look for my Christmas card stash

Failed - but found a few blank cards

And also various seasonal sundries

Also got two ideas for Christmas room-dressing!
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact