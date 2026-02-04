Previous
go into any shop ... by anniesue
Photo 414

go into any shop ...

at this time of year, and it would be unusual not to see hearts.

I wonder what the unlikeliest ie "hold-out" shop would be?

I need to think - and then go there.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
113% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact