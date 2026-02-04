Sign up
Previous
Photo 414
go into any shop ...
at this time of year, and it would be unusual not to see hearts.
I wonder what the unlikeliest ie "hold-out" shop would be?
I need to think - and then go there.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8324
photos
66
followers
24
following
113% complete
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
3rd February 2026 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hearts
