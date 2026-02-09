Previous
heart of oak by anniesue
Photo 420

heart of oak

or wooden heart

this was the shape I saw on the riverpath - a broken open acorn - just before heart month started. .

So, when I decided to do a month of hearts, I thought I had better repeat it.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact