Photo 440
I have no heart
for the 28th
so have two from the 14th
2 x heart = 28 :-)
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8554
photos
66
followers
24
following
122% complete
View this month »
6
2
Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
SM-A047F
14th February 2026 1:20pm
school
,
heart
,
mosaic
,
month-of-hearts
,
penkridge
Thom Mitchell
ace
Lovely wall and clever use of arithmetic! ;)
March 6th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@rhoing
I thought of you!! I was going to try brackets but wasn't certain where to put them!!! ;-))
March 6th, 2026
