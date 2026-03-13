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Previous
Photo 452
stabled Star
he's just checking that I don't want him to go out - because on the felltops yesterday, they measured 89mph winds!!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Cow (after all, an ox is not renewable) 12-02-2021 ...
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13th March 2026 2:07pm
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