Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2
tins on top of the cupboard
used my Nikon Bridge, as when I remembered b+w, I couldn't recall how to do it on my phone ...
Anyway, it gave a very flat result, so I edited a one in colour through PSE, choosing "Vivid Landscape" and then doing some sliding: upping the red and downing the blue :-)
To be frank, looking at it on here after uploading, it doesn't seem as contrasty.
1st February 2015
1st Feb 15
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6650
photos
65
followers
30
following
302% complete
View this month »
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
Latest from all albums
1327
4
370
519
956
1328
600
5
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dog (months of things/odds and ends)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
1st February 2015 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iris
,
tin
,
b/w
,
b+w
,
b-w
,
flash of red
,
for2025
,
have to find the right tag
Casablanca
ace
Great choice, patterns work so well
February 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close