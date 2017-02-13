Previous
Next
a flight of fieldfare by anniesue
Photo 3

a flight of fieldfare

looking at them on the ground, there is a distinct possibility they could be redwings (though the two species will form a mixed flock)
13th February 2017 13th Feb 17

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
That’s a lotta birds!
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact