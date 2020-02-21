Sign up
Photo 484
black and white life
whenever I go out (with some exceptions, obviously) I take a tea and biscuits picnic bag, and read a bit or do a Sudoku, take a few photos
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
2318
photos
53
followers
34
following
132% complete
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
2
2
Year of the Dog (and now 'months' of things)
DSC-WX350
21st February 2020 3:35pm
for2020
narayani
Nice little glimpse ...
February 22nd, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
:-)
February 22nd, 2020
