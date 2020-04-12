Sign up
Photo 535
this was briefly on my desk
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Year of the Dog (and now 'months' of things)
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
12th April 2020 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eggs
,
orange
,
mini
,
brownie
,
smartie
,
butter cream
,
my desk
,
30-shots2020
Chris H
ace
I think I can guess where it went. 😋
April 12th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
very briefly I should think, looks delicious!
April 12th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@chrisiow
and another!
April 12th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@judithdeacon
the actual brownie didn't go according to plan, but it wasn't a disaster - and the buttercream and eggs ironed out my last reservations!
April 13th, 2020
