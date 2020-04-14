Previous
landline by anniesue
Photo 537

landline

14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
narayani
Don’t see those often any more!
April 14th, 2020  
Caryn
I had one as the house phone up until a few years ago. I never used it so all incoming calls went right to voice mail. The ringer had died decades ago but it wasn't until I tried to use it to find my cell phone that I realized it had completely died. I bought a new white slim-line Princess phone off Amazon for 10.00 USD. Now I feel just like Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced Boo Kay) :D
April 14th, 2020  
