Photo 562
genuinely thought this was half and half at the edge of the pavement
could crop it, but the point for me is my belief - and whether it was wrong - or if it is the camera. Must look at the other half and halfs - but have I taken a 'hard' one yet this year?
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2630
photos
57
followers
27
following
153% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Dog (and now 'months' of things)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th May 2020 2:20pm
road
pavement
mayhalf20
JackieR
ace
The half for me is yellow lines, this is to me spot on!!
May 11th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
aha! - perhaps it's my memory at fault - the one third line was at this side of the kerb stones!! Thanks.
May 11th, 2020
