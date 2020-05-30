Sign up
Photo 580
half spring || wodahs flah
except for the angle of the sun
it's about shadows, not reflections!
30th May 2020
30th May 20
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2696
photos
59
followers
28
following
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Dog (and now 'months' of things)
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
30th May 2020 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
shadow
,
fence
,
spring
,
gate
,
mayhalf20
